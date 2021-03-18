Compare Azure Firewall vs. NSGs for network security

When enterprises run workloads on a cloud service, they need to monitor and manage both inbound and outbound network traffic for security purposes.

Microsoft Azure provides two security options to control inbound and outbound traffic:

Azure Firewall

Network Security Groups (NSGs)

Both services provide security, but at different network levels. Below, learn what each service is and its main features, as well as how the two compare.

What is Azure Firewall? Azure Firewall is a managed, cloud network security service. This stateful firewall service deploys on any virtual network and protects Azure Virtual Network (VNet) resources by filtering both network and application-level traffic. Also, it enables admins to create traffic filtering rules, which they can enforce across multiple subscriptions and networks. Azure Firewall has built-in high availability and admins can configure it to span multiple Availability Zones for a 99.99% uptime. Also, with unrestricted cloud scalability, it can scale based on changing flows of inbound and outbound traffic. Other top Azure Firewall features include: application fully qualified domain name (FQDN) filtering rules;

FQDN tags;

service tags;

threat intelligence;

outbound source network address translation (SNAT) support;

inbound destination network address translation (DNAT) support;

multiple public IP addresses;

Azure Monitor logging;

forced tunnelling;

web categories (in preview); and

certifications.

What is Network Security Group? An NSG is Microsoft's service to simplify virtual network security; it enforces and controls network traffic. NSGs are associated with subnets and network interfaces of an Azure VM. NSGs contain security rules and provide a way to activate a rule or access a control list. With these rules, IT teams can organize, filter and route different types of network traffic. These rules, which filter inbound and outbound traffic, deny or allow traffic based on 5-tuple information: source

source port

destination

destination port

protocol