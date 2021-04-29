Google Anthos features and updates

Google launched Anthos in 2019 and, since then, it has added features and updates to compete in the highly competitive market for multi-cloud services.

Anthos is a cloud-agnostic container environment based on Kubernetes and its software ecosystem. Since managed Kubernetes is a commodity product, much of Anthos focuses on the peripheral pieces necessary to create an enterprise runtime environment, including:

service management and traffic routing with Istio;

configuration and policy management;

monitoring and logging; and

serverless application development.

In the two years since Anthos' introduction, Google improved many of the core features, added capabilities and expanded the list of supported cloud and hardware environments. Here's an overview of some of the most significant Anthos updates since the service launched.

Multi-cloud support Notably for public cloud users, Google made Anthos multi-cloud support for AWS generally available. AWS cloud users can run and manage applications with Anthos Config Management. Google also announced preview support for Anthos on Microsoft Azure. IT teams can use Anthos Config Management to consolidate container administration under one service. This improves operational efficiency and reliability via programmatic, declarative policies that automate cluster deployment and minimize manual configuration errors. Anthos Config Management now supports the following six environments: Google Cloud containers on Google Kubernetes Engine and VMs; on-premises VMware vSphere clusters; on-premises bare metal servers; AWS containers; Azure containers; and Anthos attached clusters . The attached clusters extend Anthos features such as Config Management and Service Mesh to non-native Kubernetes environments. Attached clusters include existing on-premises clusters, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Azure Kubernetes Service, Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Engine or OpenShift Container Platform Kubernetes clusters.