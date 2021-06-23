Different types of cloud load balancing and algorithms

To understand the value and behavior of load balancing, consider a visit to your local bank. If only one teller is available, every customer must rely on the services of that one teller, which results in long waits for service and tremendous stress for the teller. With multiple tellers, waiting customers line up in a queue and are helped by the next available teller.

In this simple example, each of the tellers is an identical instance of a workload, and the familiar roped queue serves as a load balancer to efficiently distribute user requests to those workload instances.

What are the benefits of cloud load balancing? Load balancing provides the same set of benefits, regardless of whether it lives in a local data center or a cloud environment: Better workload scalability and performance. A single workload or application is fine as long as it handles the incoming traffic and requests in a timely manner, but sometimes, a business must add workload instances to handle greater network traffic volumes and sudden and unexpected spikes in traffic. A load balancer is critical here to queue and distribute that traffic across multiple instances so the overall application runs efficiently and with satisfactory UX.

When a single workload handles 100% of incoming requests, the underlying software and underlying hardware pose a single point of failure for the workload. Adding more workload instances and load balancing the traffic between them vitally enhance workload resiliency and availability. If one workload instance (node) fails, others continue to function and direct traffic to remaining instances. This is the heart of high availability workload deployments.

Better business continuity (BC) and governance. For many businesses, application availability is central to business governance and regulatory compliance. The implementation of multiple workloads into a cluster and sharing traffic with load balancers is a primary means to boost workload reliability, which, in turn, benefits BC and helps the business meet compliance obligations.

What are the different types of load balancing in cloud computing? Enterprises can implement load balancing in several different ways and tailor it to benefit or emphasize specific traffic goals: Hardware. This is a traditional physical box of circuitry connected within the physical network. A hardware load balancer can include chipsets that are designed specifically to handle traffic at full network line speeds -- therefore, these load balancers are typically installed in high-volume data centers where performance is a top priority.

Software. Software installed onto a regular enterprise server also can perform load balancing. This is typically far less expensive than dedicated hardware load balancers, and upgrades are typically easier than with dedicated load-balancing devices.

Virtual instances. An enterprise can package load-balancing software into a VM or virtual appliance and then deploy it on a virtualized server. This process is simpler because the load-balancing software is already installed and configured in the VM, and it can be migrated easily between virtual servers just as any other VM. Cloud load balancing and network traffic layers: Layer 4 vs. Layer 7 Load balancing is defined by the type of network traffic based on the traditional seven-layer Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) network model. Cloud load balancing is most commonly performed at Layer 4 (transport or connection layer) or Layer 7 (application layer). Some cloud load-balancing services operate at Layer 4 to direct data from transport layer protocols, including TCP, User Datagram Protocol (UDP) and Transport Layer Security. Load balancing at this lower level of the network stack provides the best performance -- millions of network requests per second with low latencies -- and is a great option for erratic or unpredictable network traffic patterns. Layer 4 load-balancing services include AWS Network Load Balancer, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) TCP/UDP Load Balancing and Microsoft Azure Load Balancer. The seven layers of the OSI model. Load balancers for network traffic sit in Levels 4 and 7. At the top of the network stack, Layer 7 handles more complex traffic, such as HTTP and HTTPS requests. Each of the major cloud providers has its own feature or service for this: AWS Application Load Balancer

Azure Application Gateway

Google Cloud HTTP(S) Load Balancing Since this traffic is much higher up the network stack, IT teams can implement more advanced content-based or request-based routing decisions. These options work well with modern application instances and architectures, such as microservices and container-based workloads. The choice of a cloud load balancer should extend beyond traffic types alone. Cloud providers also differentiate load-balancing services based on scope and framework. For example, GCP suggests global load-balancing services when workloads are distributed across multiple regions, while regional load-balancing services are a good fit when all workloads are in the same region. Similarly, GCP suggests external load balancers when traffic comes into the workloads from the internet and internal load balancers when traffic is intended for use within GCP. Broader features and capabilities available with providers' cloud load-balancing services are valuable as well. These include support for a single front-end IP address, support for automatic workload scaling, and integration with other cloud services, such as monitoring and alerting.