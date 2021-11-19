A preview of the AWS re:Invent 2021 agenda

It's that time of year again for cloud computing professionals: AWS re:Invent is nearly here.

The conference, being held in Las Vegas from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, will offer both in-person and virtual options. Here's a breakdown of what's new this year, the different session types and how attendees can get the most out of this experience.

How is re:Invent 2021 different? In 2020, re:Invent followed a fully remote format. Rather than the typical weeklong conference, the virtual show was held over a few weeks. And, while the virtual model did make the event accessible to a broad range of attendees, the networking opportunities were not as expansive as they were in prior years. With the 2021 event offering an in-person option again, popular social gatherings can resume. These include the Midnight Madness pep rally, the re:Play party and other "quirky" events that will be announced as the conference nears. One thing that will be different this year is the added health measures. All badge-holders at re:Invent are required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. All attendees must also wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the space.