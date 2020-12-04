Re:Invent recap: Week 1

It was a different kind of kickoff to re:Invent this year.

There were no big cheering crowds -- though there was an applause track during the keynotes. No chicken wing eating contests or convention hall conversations amid the chaos. And nary a mention of the prior week's multi-service outage, which was one of the biggest in years and raises questions about behind-the-scenes interdependencies.

Still, there were many familiar elements at the start of what will be a three-week conference. More than two dozen services or feature updates were announced, and AWS CEO Andy Jassy put a finer point on a strategy that's evolved around changing customer demands. And while sessions were virtual, they were accessible in a way they never were before.

There's a lot to take in, so each week, we'll recap the most important developments to help you navigate all that happened. Check back at the end of week two and week three as well, but first let's recap week one.

Keynotes clarify evolving strategies Choice was a big theme throughout the first week -- choice in how and where you build with AWS. There was a time when AWS looked primed to go all-in on serverless as the future of app development. AWS Lambda was generating all sorts of buzz and Amazon kept expanding the event-driven compute platform's functionality. Soon after, containers and then Kubernetes caught fire. AWS was the first cloud to deliver a managed container service, but competitors like Google made it a driving force behind their cloud strategies. But apparently AWS isn't interested in debating serverless vs. containers -- or VMs for that matter. All three will be a major part of the platform for the foreseeable future, as there were major upgrades across the board. Amazon also added a new service called AWS Proton, intended to help ops teams stitch together control of containers and serverless functions. As Jeff Barr, AWS chief evangelist, described it to me, AWS is prescriptive about how it wants customers to use its platform, not in which compute approach they choose. "It [sounds] really nice to paint this idealized picture of the world that looks a particular way and invite every developer and say, 'This is how you need to be to run on the cloud,'" Barr said. "Realistically, developers want to take what they're doing and apply that as much as possible." In Jassy's keynote, he framed the company's view of hybrid cloud as one that uses distributed nodes, with AWS at the center of it all. He took an expansive view of what constitutes the non-public cloud portion of hybrid cloud. It's not just private data centers, but locations with different needs, such as restaurants or agricultural fields. "The way that customers want to consume hybrid offering is with the same APIs, the same control plane, same tools and same hardware they're used to using in AWS regions," he said. "Effectively, they want us to distribute AWS to these various edge nodes." New versions of Outposts and AWS' container management services expand existing efforts around hybrid, which already included networking services, portable Snow devices and its partnership with VMware. And while making AWS available anywhere -- even beyond its public cloud -- was a key part of that pitch, it's unclear how well some of these new services will interact with other public clouds. In a keynote later in the week targeted at AWS partners, executives laid out changes intended to get SaaS vendors and other third parties to build on and integrate with AWS. There were also signs of an increasingly softer touch regarding the occasionally awkward relationship with partners, which are sometimes direct competitors with AWS or with its parent company, Amazon.com. Twice, AWS executives namechecked Snowflake, a data warehousing competitor that relies heavily on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).