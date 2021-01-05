Top enterprise hybrid cloud management tools to review

Modern hybrid cloud frameworks extend public cloud services into private infrastructure. While these capabilities make it easier to build a hybrid cloud, the bigger challenge is to assemble a tool set that enables you to manage a hybrid cloud effectively over the long term.

Regardless of how you design your hybrid cloud environment, you'll likely need a variety of tools to handle administration, performance optimization, cost management and security.

The evolution of hybrid cloud management tools Several years ago, hybrid management was about established infrastructure providers, such as Cisco and Dell, and startups, seeking to provide limited capabilities with a single cloud provider and on-premises resources. This field of vision has greatly expanded as more enterprises embrace cloud platforms and services and the vast types of workloads that cloud has created. This scope essentially has created different tiers of hybrid cloud management. Some cover individual areas, such as monitoring, costs and security. At the highest level, cloud providers manage everything for customers. The bottom tier contains the unified environments based on Kubernetes, VMware Cloud Foundation or productized technology stacks from the cloud providers themselves, such as AWS Outposts, Azure Arc, Azure Stack and Google Anthos. The expansion into tiers of cloud management capabilities also has encouraged market consolidation: VMware/CloudHealth, Flexera/RightScale, Apptio/Cloudability and Snow Software/Embotics. Here's how the major cloud providers' hybrid cloud platforms size up, from unified management to edge storage to serverless options.

Types of hybrid cloud management tools The hybrid cloud management landscape is complex. Tools have overlapping functionality. And, because hybrid cloud architectures come in many forms, not all tools apply to all hybrid cloud configurations. That said, hybrid cloud management tools generally fall into one of two categories: native tools that come with hybrid cloud frameworks; and third-party tools that can integrate with hybrid environments but are not built into them. Native hybrid cloud management tools. The first category of management tools often consists of public cloud management tools that can extend into hybrid cloud environments. For example, if you use AWS Outposts to build your hybrid cloud architecture, you can use the AWS public cloud's standard management tools, including CloudWatch and CloudTrail, to help monitor your hybrid environment and manage logs. Azure Stack provides a similar experience by integrating with the Azure public cloud's standard monitoring tools. So does Anthos, using Google Cloud Console. Platforms such as VMware Cloud Foundation and Kubernetes can be tied into some public cloud vendors' services, but they don't extend public cloud management tooling into hybrid environments. Instead, these platforms incorporate basic built-in monitoring and management functionality. The platforms' native management tools typically lack certain types of cost optimization and security monitoring important functionality. Third-party hybrid cloud monitoring and management tools. Because of these limitations in native hybrid cloud management tools, it's necessary in many situations to add management tools from third-party vendors. These tools provide broader and richer functionality. However, some third-party management products work only with certain types of hybrid cloud configurations. For example, Open Raven, a data privacy management tool, is currently limited to AWS-based environments. Physical infrastructure integration and management. Hybrid cloud management isn't just about digital assets; it also extends to the physical hardware that hosts your hybrid cloud. You'll have to keep track of which servers you own, which hardware resources they provide and whether they are adequate to meet your hybrid cloud needs. Cloud providers have extended their reach down to on premises by bundling hardware with services and links back up to their clouds. These products eliminate the need for an organization to manage the physical infrastructure. Sometimes, there are tradeoffs: With AWS Outposts, you can't use servers you already own; you must acquire them directly from AWS. On other hybrid cloud platforms, however, an organization typically purchases and manages its own hardware.

Evaluation criteria for hybrid cloud management tools The way an organization builds its hybrid cloud plays a key role in determining which management tools will be effective. Native cloud monitoring and cloud management tools have a key limitation: Whether you use them in a public cloud or a hybrid environment, they are typically inadequate on their own to fulfill all management needs. For example, Kubernetes' native logging and monitoring features are useful to take a quick peek at recent log data, but they lack the automation features necessary to work well at scale, which must come from additional external tools. Likewise, CloudWatch and CloudTrail help with basic monitoring needs, but they don't provide the sophisticated visualization or customization features required for complex management needs. For third-party hybrid cloud management tools, your first consideration should be whether it fully supports your hybrid environment. Some logging and monitoring tools may work with the public cloud platform on which your hybrid cloud is partly based, but they may not work well or at all with the abstraction layer, such as Kubernetes or Cloud Foundation, that you run on top of it. Another important consideration is to choose management tools that work with other parts of your IT infrastructure, not just your hybrid cloud. For instance, log aggregation and analytics tools that work with any type of on-premises environment or public, private or hybrid cloud will aid an organization's efforts to centralize and simplify log management. The same is true of security monitoring and incident management tools that you choose to use with your hybrid cloud environment, as well as cost optimization products. You can simplify hybrid cloud hardware management to a certain degree by using monitoring products. Nagios, Zabbix and similar tools work with physical hardware, as well as virtual environments, enabling a team to monitor both the physical and virtual layers of your cloud in one product. You'll still need to keep track of physical asset ownership and lifecycles as part of an IT asset management process, which is distinct from the tools you'd use to monitor and manage VMs and other hybrid cloud resources.