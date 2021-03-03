Microsoft ACS going GA with preview of Teams integration

Microsoft is making its Azure Communication Services technology generally available and has introduced a preview of ACS integration with Microsoft Teams to enable developers to build engaging enterprise customer engagement systems that take advantage of Teams technology.

Launched last September, ACS is Microsoft's communications platform as a service (CPaaS) play, which provides a set of APIs, including voice, video call and chat, as well as connections into SMS and PSTN -- for developers across applications, websites and mobile platforms, said Scott Van Vliet, corporate vice president of intelligent communications at Microsoft. Microsoft ACS will be generally available later this month.

Microsoft has customers using Microsoft Teams inside their organizations that want to connect directly with their customers from the Teams environment. These organizations can now use ACS to enable real-time communications inside their own white-label applications and their own products, but also connect those calls and those customers to people inside of Teams, Van Vliet said in an interview.

"From retailers looking to enhance remote customer engagement, to banks and financial institutions needing to use mobile authentication and notification technologies, Azure Communication Services is making the development of intelligent, secure, and global communication experiences simple with just a few lines of code," he said in a blog post.

Going real time with Microsoft Teams Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft focused on Teams in hopes of enabling developers to build core capabilities and services for these real-time communication products and experiences. Scott Van Vliet Scott Van Vliet The goal was, and remains, to provide a developer platform that would allow individual developers, ISVs and partners to take the same real-time communication stack used in Microsoft Teams and embed those capabilities in their own products. From there, companies could build real-time communications, whether that be chat integration inside their websites for connecting with customers, or adding voice inside their applications for customer service, or any of those scenarios with video. ACS is based on the Azure cloud platform, and developers can use other Azure services like Azure Cognitive Services to help with translation and other functionality, said Courtney Munroe, an analyst at IDC. The ACS SDK supports development using iOS, Android, web, .Net and JavaScript. "We've created a set of advocates that work across iOS, Android, web and all kinds of popular platforms that Azure supports," Van Vliet said. "We also created a set of services to a lot of chat. So, this is real-time chat at scale, including persistence. We also launched some capabilities for PSTN calling, so that instead of your own applications, you can dial real phone numbers and build bots that react to interactive responses from customers on a PSTN line calling into your application or into your bot." Microsoft also added capabilities for SMS for sending messages from an application and receiving and handling events from SMS messages received into Azure. The company also added some capabilities for low-level networking, as well as notifications and some ancillary services that developers would need to implement those kinds of capabilities into their products. It was only a matter of time before a major cloud platform provider joined the party. Courtney MunroeAnalyst, IDC