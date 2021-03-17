Oracle Cloud Infrastructure adds next gen AMD EPYC instances

A new set of Oracle Cloud instances allow customers to more accurately size their compute, network and storage to match workloads and avoid wasting money.

The new E4 instance types are based on AMD's third-generation EPYC (Extreme Performance Yield Computing) processors. They succeed the E3 instances Oracle introduced last year, and the original E2 instances launched in 2018. While Oracle has increased the power and capacity of the instances for E4, it is keeping the same price point as E3, in a move that reflects the company's desire to make Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) an attractive target for customers outside its installed base.

The E4 instances offer both bare-metal and VM-based deployments. The latter includes 64-core processers with a maximum clock speed of 3.5Ghz includes both bare-metal and flexible virtual machines (VMs). Bare-metal E4 instances have 128 OCPUs, 2TB of RAM and 100 Gbps of network bandwidth, Oracle said in a blog post.

Uses for the AMD EPYC-based instances include video-processing, HPC, enterprise applications and video conferencing, according to Oracle.

E4, as with E3, allows customers to choose precisely how many OCPUs they want for a workload, rather than choose fixed options off a menu, meaning they can save money compared to the coarser-grained approach, Oracle said.

In another indication of Oracle's search for new IaaS customers, pricing for E4 instances is the same as E3 -- $0.025 per OCPU per hour and $0.0015 per GB per hour.

"Keeping the prices the same is unusual," said Holger Mueller, an analyst with Constellation Research. "Usually prices for new instances go up but are still cheaper as CPUs are faster and take less time to run the workloads."