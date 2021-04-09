IBM boosts vertical cloud push with financial services cloud

IBM this week rolled out its first cloud crafted for the financial services industry. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services was co-developed with the Bank of America, with added help from Promontory Financial Group, a financial services regulatory compliance consulting company.

The financial services cloud delivers Red Hat's OpenShift as a service. It's built on the IBM Cloud and has an ecosystem supported by 90 partners, including VMware, SAP and EY.

"The value of a financial services cloud is it helps address clients in highly regulated industries with their very specific needs," said Hillery Hunter, vice president and CTO of IBM Cloud and an IBM fellow. "[IBM Cloud for Financial Services is] really the next generation of cloud, in that it gives users a way to use the cloud with appropriate levels of security and compliance when migrating workloads across multiple clouds."

The new offering uses the fourth-generation confidential computing capabilities, along with IBM's Keep Your Own Key encryption delivered through IBM Hyper Protect Services. Giving users their own encryption keys means they are the only ones who can control access to their data.

A key component of the new product is the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, co-developed with Bank of America and Promontory, an IBM company acquired in 2016. The framework is responsible for delivering a set of industry-specific security and compliance controls that serve bank-sensitive data in the public cloud, according to IBM.

"Promontory provides our financial services and regulatory consulting expertise. They monitor regulations globally," Hunter said. "IBM, Bank of America and Promontory form a three-legged stool made up of our core collective technology, the bank's expertise and regulatory experts providing us with perspective on what regulators globally are thinking."