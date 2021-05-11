IBM hangs its hopes on hybrid clouds, AI to revive growth

IBM seemed to have lost its edge over the past decade, reacting slowly to critical new technology trends, recording eight straight years of revenue declines and focusing more on financial reengineering than actual engineering.

But with new leadership in place the past year, IBM, the oldest of high tech's dinosaurs, appears to have found new energy to change. This change is driven by a hard focus on hybrid clouds, artificial intelligence and a deeper commitment to open source that together form an integrated platform IT pros and developers can use build the next generation of applications. Going hand-in-hand is a radically different go-to-market strategy built on partnerships with longtime competitors.

"IBM, for the first time in a long time, has a sense of who they are and what matters most in terms of their work and applied it consistently across all their technology elements," said Judith Hurwitz, president of Hurwitz & Associates, an IT consulting and research firm. "They were bound up and confused and it took somebody [with a fresh perspective] to deliver a more disciplined, technology-based approach."

That somebody is IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, a longtime IBM employee and born-and-bred technologist. He served in multiple positions at IBM including as head of research, in charge of the cloud computing division, and was the behind-the-scenes driver of Big Blue's most critical acquisition -- the $34 billion purchase of Red Hat in 2018. Since then, IBM has demonstrated just how critical Red Hat is by placing the OpenShift product on every hardware platform and at the center of most software initiatives.

"[Krishna] knows where the important technology pieces are in the company and how to put them together," said one IBM consultant who requested anonymity.

Under Ginny Rometty, IBM formed some noteworthy partnerships, including deals with Salesforce and SAP, but Krishna has opened the company to far more strategic partnerships over the past year, with direct competitors to IBM's cloud business.

"His predecessor [Rometty] had IBM going it alone, competing against everyone else out there, which is why she couldn't get any growth," the consultant who requested anonymity said. "Krishna's approach lays a better foundation going forward."