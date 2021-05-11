IBM hybrid cloud, AI offerings ease data integration

IBM's never-ending tour espousing the strategic importance of hybrid clouds and AI made its latest stop at the Think conference where the company debuted products that extend and more deeply integrate the two technologies.

The company debuted an AI-based intelligent data fabric designed to automate and manage data management tasks to help IT pros discover and protect far-flung data across multiple environments, as well as bring together data sources spread across a common data foundation.

Forming part of that fabric is the previously released Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, an AI-based offering that automates the process of how users access and manage data, enabling them to get answers to distributed queries much faster.

A new AutoSQL feature automates how users access and integrate data without having to move it from one location to another. It solves a common problem users have in reducing the complexity of curating data for AI and eliminating the expenses associated with moving that data.

Another AI-driven product is Watson Orchestrate, which increases productivity across all departments in larger corporations. The offering, which requires no programming skills, can use collaboration tools such as Slack and email in natural language. It also can connect users with a number of business applications, including Salesforce, SAP and Workday.

The AI capabilities built into Watson Orchestrate can select sequences the pre-packaged skills need to perform a task, and then connect with applications and data on-the-fly, freeing-up users to pursue more important tasks.