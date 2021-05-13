IT pros see AWS SaaS Boost as a rudimentary start

AWS SaaS Boost is potentially useful in theory, but some IT pros aren't impressed with its initial execution.

The project, released under an Apache 2.0 license this week, uses AWS Lambda functions to link to third-party billing and payment partner services. Developers can also use its toolkit to add multi-tenant access mechanisms to monolithic legacy apps, and view reference implementations for common SaaS service functions such as metering and billing. An AWS blog post said the company received interest from hundreds of developers after the project was announced in December.

"It's glue code that will accelerate legacy app migration," said Jeremy Pullen, director of platform engineering at Vecima Networks Inc., and formerly an enterprise digital transformation consultant, who said AWS SaaS Boost might appeal to some of his former clients.

"It's designed to be used infrequently -- to stand up, provision and add users," Pullen said. "It will be useful to inexperienced developers for legacy apps if they're just trying to get something basic up and running."

Given AWS SaaS Boost is an open source project, someone in the community could swap out Amazon-specific services and resources in the code with those of other cloud providers. But in this initial version the tool is written to integrate with AWS resources, which carries the risk of locking such novice developers into an AWS SaaS implementation, Pullen said.

"There's the potential for it to benefit Amazon since it's all based on Amazon APIs," he said. "It lets people spin something up at the price of real vendor lock-in."