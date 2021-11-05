Kion, formerly Cloudtamer, expands cloud management features

Startup Cloudtamer.io has rebranded as Kion with the latest release of its public cloud policy management software.

Kion's cloud management product, now updated to version 3.0, offers new features for increased visibility into the usage and costs of reserved instances across multiple clouds. It also improved its cloud account wizard, simplifying the process of creating and ending projects or services across the three major hyperscalers -- AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Azure.

The update also improved compatibility and integrations with GCP, enabling project automation and cloud environment management through Kion.

First released in 2018, Kion offers services many companies need when moving into hybrid-cloud environments across hyperscalers, according to Dennis Smith, research vice president at Gartner.

"The area of day two cloud management is something many companies may miss," he said, referring to the costs and headaches of operating applications within hyperscaler ecosystems after the initial setup. Management services such as Kion, he noted, can help mitigate those unplanned issues.

The new update is now generally available for all Kion users.