AWS CDK v2, Construct Hub now generally available

AWS has introduced a major release of its popular Cloud Development Kit. AWS CDK v2 is now generally available for use with AWS Construct Hub.

Ken Exner, general manager of AWS developer tools, called CDK v2 "a major version release." It is separate from the experimental phase in which people can "use or not use" parts of the CDK, an open source framework to configure cloud resources using programming languages C#, TypeScript, Java, Python and Go, which is in developer preview, according to AWS.

Ken Exner Ken Exner

CDK v2, unveiled at the recent AWS re:Invent 2021, is a 2.0.0 release and stems from a process that "tells the developer what's in [it] -- what's risky and what's not," Exner explained. This is counter to a patch release, in which people understand they can't just consume without additional testing.

Construct Hub, a shared code library for building CDK applications, was also in an experimental phase and it joins CDK v2 for general release.

With the new releases generally available, Construct Hub can enable free sharing of open source construct libraries with the broader cloud development community.