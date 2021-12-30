Why re:Invent 2021 spotlighted existing AWS products

AWS' annual reveal of product launches and updates is always an event to look forward to. The cloud provider's re:Invent conference showcases how cloud platforms can overcome the roadblocks presented by legacy IT infrastructure and siloed thinking. It also provides people with confirmation that they are not alone in their cloud journey, no matter where they might be.

You need to be confident that your cloud journey and the decisions that you make are right for your company and its goals. Navigating the cloud is not just a matter of accepting and executing what is in front of you. It requires people to have faith in the products and services that are presented, as well as the platform that your digital workloads will run on. I describe this as "jumping the chasm."

A shift to incremental progress AWS re:Invent 2021 was less about wide-ranging transformation and more about the incremental improvements to the services that AWS currently offers. In fact, there was a consensus that many of the announcements and updates steered clear of actual innovation and instead highlighted enhancements to existing products. And while an incremental approach can seem cautious to the casual observer, it can be argued that consolidating services by making required adjustments is essential to build confidence in cloud computing. That is not a bad thing. In his keynote, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said that every industry has been touched by the cloud. Even so, Selipsky stressed that we are still in the early stages of cloud migration -- only 5% to 15% of companies have actually moved wholesale to the cloud. While AWS re:Invent wasn't a string of blockbuster announcements, there were some intriguing moments, such as: discussions of AWS Private 5G ;

continued development of AWS' ARM-based Graviton chip; and

democratization of the AI/machine learning data infrastructure using Amazon SageMaker and AWS IoT RoboRunner. Still, the overarching theme was innovation through integration. This incremental approach is actually part of AWS' DNA. Anyone who regularly checks the AWS news blog will know that there are frequent updates to established services. From a customer standpoint, constant tweaking and tinkering by AWS' engineers is not only expected but necessary -- even more so when you factor in the differing levels of cloud maturity that companies have.