Ready to be a GCP architect? Try this quiz and see

With cloud central to organizations everywhere now, qualified cloud architects are in demand. This IT professional plays a critical role in formulating and implementing an organization's cloud strategy. Post-deployment, the cloud architect keeps an organization's cloud infrastructure updated and functioning.

Google Cloud Platform is one of the top three public cloud providers currently, in terms of market share. So passing the Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect exam can open career doors. Becoming a Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Architect is one important way to demonstrate your expertise when it comes to the business and technical requirements needed to work in Google Cloud Platform.



In his book Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Architect Exam Guide, from McGraw Hill, author Iman Ghanizada surveys the underlying concepts the exam covers, from designing a cloud architecture to maintaining its operational reliability. This book also offers practice quizzes across its twelve chapters, covering everything from cloud identity to DevOps to billing and support. It is packed, too, with practical test-taking tips.

Help increase your odds of passing the certification exam by taking this quiz. These 10 questions, drawn from the exam guide, can help assess your readiness and identify where to focus your study time.