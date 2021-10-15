3 best practices for Amazon S3 cost optimization

To be smart about cloud spending, organizations need to know how AWS calculates storage costs and where they can reduce expenses without seeing a decline in performance.

A company should begin this evaluation with a simple question: Do we even need to keep all the information that is being stored? For some companies, being able to recreate the information/documents is easier -- for both management and control purposes -- than to manage potentially millions of almost duplicate items.

For audio, images, code, documents and other objects that an organization needs to keep, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) gives the user the ability to determine the level of performance required for particular data. This same capability also gives an organization a certain level of control over its cloud storage costs.

In this tip, learn how to optimize Amazon S3 costs by revaluating manual processes, examining transfer costs and tracking storage utilization.

What to store -- and where to store it A good place to start with S3 cost optimization is to understand the range of options available. For example, S3 buckets used for web server content need fairly performant disk, what's often called hot storage. A company will also have older data that must be kept for policy, legal or financial reasons -- even though these documents are rarely accessed. It would be extremely wasteful to place this older data on the same storage as high-priority data. Think of AWS storage as a spectrum. As a user moves from the hot end of the spectrum through the tiers to cooler storage, the price drops significantly. Bear in mind that colder storage means longer access times. To make the point, S3 Glacier archival storage is not at all performant, but it is exceedingly cheap. The snag? It can be up to 12 hours to retrieve that data and at a cost for retrieval that's above and beyond the basic pricing. The next level up is measured in minutes, but that costs more. The cost of S3 is dependent on several variables. There's the storage type (S3 Standard, for example), the number of requests, the disk space consumed and network ingress and egress.