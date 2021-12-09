5 centralized logging best practices for cloud admins

For many enterprises, logging is distributed across multiple cloud providers, data centers, devices and applications -- a model that can complicate cloud administration tasks.

Log sources are likely in different formats and accessed in different ways. These diverse logging habits inhibit the effective use of logs to diagnose problems, perform capacity planning and monitor security and compliance policies. In hybrid and multi-cloud environments, centralized logging is essential to maintain visibility of an application's components and dependencies.

To get started, follow these centralized logging best practices.

1. Understand logging goals Consider the scope of cloud logging and application performance management (APM) requirements. Exactly how admins achieve a centralized view for cloud APM and logging will depend on the cloud computing model in use: Single public cloud. Opt for cloud-native logging tools available from the cloud provider.

Opt for cloud-native logging tools available from the cloud provider. Hybrid cloud. Extend current on-premises logging practices to the cloud.

Extend current on-premises logging practices to the cloud. Multi-cloud. Use some form of log aggregation and analysis of the collected data. Additionally, consider the use of the logged data, and whether it's necessary to see logged events in real time. Real-time data collection will add to the cost and complexity of centralized logging. However, it's essential if admins expect to use central logs to diagnose issues as they unfold.

2. Separate application and resource logging Application logging and resource logging should be distinct layers. Applications will often log their own conditions. Platform resource logs -- for hosting and middleware -- are always available. While the goal of centralization is to bring everything together, don't mix these two logging sources. Effective APM practices depend on isolating problems to applications or resources. If admins store too much log data, it can negatively affect performance, raise costs and make it hard to discern useful information. Admins should log information to determine the relationship between applications and their underlying resources. With the cloud and other virtual-hosting technologies, the connection between applications and hosting resources is soft because the application "sees" the virtual resource. It is critical to map that application to the physical resource to make sense of the two log layers. This mapping is also critical to correlate issues, since applications that share physical resources won't share the virtual resources.

3. Know what to log and for how long Even the best centralized logging strategy can get bogged down in data volume. If admins store too much log data, it can negatively affect performance, raise costs and make it hard to discern useful information. Do not log just for the sake of logging; there should be a specific reason to log something. Even if admins are careful about what they elect to log centrally, they should review logging processes at least twice a year to identify any collected data that was never used. Additionally, do not log personally identifiable information, as this likely violates security and compliance policies. Don't forget log security Every management portal into a system is a potential security breach. Ensure that log access is secure and that applications that access log files are themselves protected. In a very few cases, security and compliance requirements may be stringent enough to discourage some logs from being included in a centralized system.

4. Visualize log data In addition to textual analysis, create useful visualizations of log data. A large number of companies admit that they don't use their central logs as much as they could because, even when admins avoid superfluous data logging, it can be difficult to find something in a maze of textual entries. Prioritize log visualization capabilities when evaluating log management tools.