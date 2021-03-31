A breakdown of core AWS identity services

Identity and access management are critical components to keep applications secure, and AWS offers a range of tools and services. With these services, IT teams can avoid the otherwise time-consuming nature of implementing an effective and secure way to control access to various components.

Choosing the right AWS identity service depends on various factors that are specific to applications and the teams behind them. These factors include development frameworks, migration requirements, organizational size and structure, interactions with external services or user repositories and cross-account dependencies.

Let's explore the different AWS identity, access and authentication services available and how to select the right options for your organization.

Identity and authentication management AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) is the foundational authentication service in AWS. IAM provides detailed access to AWS resources through IAM users, groups, roles and polices, which enable application owners to grant access to specific AWS API operations and resources. IAM controls how users gain access to AWS resources through the supported software development kits (SDKs), AWS Management Console and command line interface (CLI). Get to know the primary components of IAM. However, there are additional identity and authentication services available that target more specific areas. Amazon Cognito Amazon Cognito is a popular AWS authentication service that is primarily geared toward application-level access, but also supports the low-level AWS resource access that IAM delivers. Cognito features managed user repositories -- known as user pools -- where application owners store and configure the users that will have access to applications. Developers can configure rules for usernames and passwords as well as integrations with third-party identity providers, such as Facebook and Google. Developers can integrate Cognito user pools and identity pools to manage AWS permissions for access to resources inside an application. Application owners can easily import users into a user pool, which is a suitable feature for migrations into AWS. Cognito integrates well with the AWS Amplify framework, which provides a number of libraries to simplify how application code interacts with Cognito. AWS Directory Service AWS Directory Service is a managed Microsoft Active Directory hosted in AWS. The service supports authentication for different components, such as Amazon EC2 and Amazon Relational Database Service instances, typically within the context of Microsoft Windows environments. This service integrates well with on-premises user credentials repositories to grant access to AWS-based resources or even the AWS Management Console. It can also grant AWS-hosted applications access to on-premises systems. This makes it a suitable option for authentication across hybrid cloud, on-premises or multi-cloud environments.