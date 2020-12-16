Amazon Kendra vs. Elasticsearch Service: What's the difference?

IT teams, data analysts and other users often need to search unstructured -- or semistructured -- data with open search strings. To address this need natively in AWS, Amazon Elasticsearch Service and Amazon Kendra are both good fits.

And while these services can perform queries across data sources, they serve different purposes. In this article, we'll provide a high-level overview of these AWS offerings and see how they differ so you can evaluate which best fits your application's needs.

Amazon Elasticsearch Service 101 Elasticsearch is an open source search and analytics platform. AWS offers a managed version of the software, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, which delivers compute capacity through Amazon EC2 instances. Amazon Elasticsearch Service supports structured and unstructured data analysis that can be accessed through a JSON-based query language specific to Elasticsearch. The query language is flexible and can cover specific or multiple fields, operators (AND, OR, NOT, etc.), wildcards, regular expressions, ranges and grouping, among other features. Queries can be submitted through REST APIs that integrate with custom applications, or through a GUI. Before data is analyzed, it has to be ingested into an Elasticsearch cluster. This can be done through built-in integrations with Amazon cloud services such as Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, Amazon CloudWatch Logs and AWS IoT. Data can also be ingested through Logstash, which is part of the same open source stack as Elasticsearch and can be deployed in separate EC2 instances. Alternatively, data can be ingested through custom applications using the REST API.

Amazon Kendra basics Amazon Kendra relies on machine learning to search data stored in multiple sources. Developers incorporate Amazon Kendra into their applications so end users can search semistructured and unstructured data via natural language. The service has features to automatically or manually fine-tune the accuracy of search results over time. Kendra is serverless, so application owners don't have to manage the underlying infrastructure that performs searches. However, they might have to manage data sources, depending on where data is stored. Kendra uses an index to group a collection of documents or FAQs, which represents the data that the service will have access to. Documents can be explicitly ingested into Kendra indexes or placed in Amazon S3 for Kendra to access. The service also supports connectors to a number of external data sources, such as Salesforce, OneDrive, Confluence, ServiceNow, Google Drive, SharePoint and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS). Once Kendra indexes are created and the underlying documents are added, applications can query the data using the AWS SDK. AWS offers a sample project in its documentation, with code examples on how to interact with Kendra and query documents from a custom web interface.