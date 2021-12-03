Break down the Google Cloud resource hierarchy

Project organization is a topic that has plagued engineers for as long as projects have existed. From code-level organization to infrastructure management, getting everything right can be both overwhelming and satisfying. The proliferation of cloud services only exacerbates the challenge.

Despite being one of the most popular cloud providers, Google Cloud's organizational hierarchy can be confusing. Within the hierarchy, admins have Organizations, Folders, Projects and even Resources. On their own, each of these words make sense, but within the larger Google Cloud picture, the lines between them can feel blurry.

To better understand Google Cloud's resource hierarchy, let's break it down into its individual components. Then, we'll explore their uses and how they fit together.

Google Cloud Organizations Organization is the top-level node in Google Cloud's structure. Every Google Workspace account has only one Organization associated with it. If you think of your Google Cloud account as a computer, the Organization is the hard drive on which all other components are stored.

Google Cloud Folders Following along with the computer analogy, a single hard drive can contain many folders, just as a single Google Cloud Organization can contain many Folders. Each Folder can also contain its own set of Folders, enabling admins to create multiple layers of organization. Depending on how carefully admins lay things out, this could lead to confusion. Folders are where most of the actual organization is in a Google Workspace. They are a freeform hierarchy, meaning admins can use them in whatever way makes the most sense for their company. See how Google Cloud's resource hierarchy is organized. Some businesses segment by region, some by department and others by team. From there, admins can further divide things by use case, environment or even owner. The possibilities are endless, but a general best practice is to map your Folder hierarchy to a real-world analog. If Folders mirror the way a company is structured, it is much easier to find the relevant Projects and Resources.

Google Cloud Projects Every Google Cloud Folder can have one or more Projects in it. Again, to follow the computer analogy, there may be an executable within a folder on your hard drive that requires certain resources, such as CPU and RAM. Similarly, a Project is a collection of Resources that together make up an application or a service. While there are no hard rules for which Resources admins place into a single Project, a good rule of thumb is to create a new Project for each individual application environment. For example, a single SaaS product may be composed of a database, a web server and some object storage. The production environment for this product would need one Project. If developers wanted a staging environment, they might create a second, isolated Project within the production Project's Folder. The same would go for a testing environment, a development environment and even a research and development environment. Projects can create precise boundaries between Resources.

Google Cloud Resources Found at the bottom of the hierarchy, Resources are instances of specific Google Cloud products, such as compute instances and storage buckets. Always think of a Resource as a single-purpose entity, devoted to serving a specific function for its Project. While shared Resources are possible, they can make the organizational hierarchy confusing. They can also create complex interdependencies that can be difficult to unwind later. Leaning into Google Cloud's organizational structure can help create a scalable application architecture.