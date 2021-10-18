Break down the different AWS Graviton2 instance types

Cloud admins must choose the right instance type to ensure high performance at the lowest possible cost. Amazon EC2 offers a wide range of instance families and types, which are grouped into broad categories.

Within those families, certain EC2 instance types -- including the compute-optimized C6g, C6gd and C6gn instances; the general-purpose M6g, M6gd and T4g instances; and the memory-optimized R6g and R6gd instances -- are powered by the latest generation of AWS Graviton processors, called AWS Graviton2.

To choose the right AWS Graviton2 instance types, consider their unique capabilities and then map those capabilities to workload requirements.

The evolution of Graviton processors Released in 2020, AWS Graviton2 processors are based on 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores. Unlike the commercially available processors from Intel, AMD and Nvidia that power other EC2 instance types, the Graviton2 processors are Arm-based and custom-built by AWS. These processors are designed to deliver more efficient compute capabilities in terms of power consumption, parallel processing and overall cost. These advantages are acknowledged by other cloud vendors, such as Oracle, which rolled out Arm-based cloud instances in May 2021. AWS unveiled the first-generation AWS Graviton processors in 2018, and they powered the cloud provider's general-purpose A1 EC2 instances. The more recent AWS Graviton2-powered instances support a wider range of options, from general-purpose instances to ones that are optimized for memory- or compute-intensive workloads. This gives developers more flexibility to choose more combinations of vCPU and memory and find the right EC2 instance type for a particular application.