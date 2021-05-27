Cloud vs. DevOps: What to know for your next career move

Many people combine DevOps and cloud as one and the same. Yes, they're related, but they're actually two different job roles and areas within IT. Even though it's not ideal, it's entirely possible for one to exist without the other.

Part of the confusion stems from the close relationship between the two. For example, DevOps software doesn't have to be placed in the cloud, but it often is. And DevOps and CloudOps are both tied to parts of IT that rapidly change and often overlap.

That rate of change -- plus the hype and fluidity surrounding these types of roles -- creates a moving target for the career-minded person, making it hard to zero in on the necessary skills and training for cloud vs. DevOps roles. What's talked about at one shop can be completely different from the next, with little rhyme or reason as to why. This can be maddening for someone trying to get a foot in the door.

Still, these are highly sought after, well-paying positions. For those looking to take the next step in their career, it's important to understand where these roles fit in an IT organization and how they can shape your career.

DevOps DevOps combines the terms development and operations and reflects a set of practices that focuses on collaboration. The goal is to streamline the process of getting software from the programming stage to the deployment stage, with a quicker pace and a higher quality than more traditional software deployment stages. You might think a DevOps role is entirely new and wholly different from a programmer or operational role, but that's not the case. DevOps personnel need to know how to do both, plus a little bit of automation and orchestration. A person with a developer foundation will need to add operational experience and abilities -- including learning about automation -- but it's doable with some training. A purely operational person, on the other hand, will need coding and automation training to land an ideal DevOps role. And remember, DevOps isn't simply a combination of different tasks; it's merging two distinct roles. It takes serious effort to transition, though it favors those with existing programming skills. That's not to say it's impossible if you're from a more traditional admin background, but you'll have to be realistic about the time and effort needed to get up to speed.

Cloud On the other hand, a cloud admin is just that: a cloud administrator. IT professionals in this role might know how to write code, but they use those skills in the automation and orchestration stage; they don't write raw source code. So, while a cloud admin needs to understand developers and the needs of DevOps, it's largely in the context of how it relates to core cloud services. A cloud administrator also needs to pay close attention to costs. Each decision a cloud admin makes has a true effect on the monthly bills, which can quickly generate attention if your company wants to control its spending. This adds an element of accounting or business management to the cloud administrator's role -- a job function that does not exist in the DevOps positions.