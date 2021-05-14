Compare VMware cloud offerings for AWS, Azure and Google

Ever since VMware begrudgingly accepted the popularity of public cloud infrastructure and agreed to work with AWS, it has been building a service-agnostic hybrid cloud platform to span enterprise data centers, edge locations, managed service providers and public cloud infrastructure.

VMware's pan-cloud ambitions were made clear at VMworld 2018 when it introduced Project Dimension, which later evolved into the multi-cloud SDDC products that are now available from every major cloud provider and countless MSPs.

VMware was building a foundational infrastructure that could be deployed across an enterprise and potentially on other IaaS offerings, like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. This would make VMware the standard infrastructure abstraction layer that enables workload portability across different providers.

The first instantiation was VMware Cloud on AWS, later joined by startup CloudSimple, which built a management platform for vSphere workloads running on any cloud. Microsoft partnered with CloudSimple to deliver a VMware environment on Azure.

In November 2019, Google Cloud simultaneously entered the VMware market and disrupted Microsoft's strategy when it acquired CloudSimple, which it later relaunched as Google Cloud VMware Engine. Microsoft quickly responded with its internally developed, VMware-endorsed Azure VMware Solution.

Today, every major cloud provider offers a VMware-approved SDDC and a Cloud Foundation stack that overlays familiar VMware features, like vSphere, vSAN, NSX-T and vRealize, on native IaaS compute, storage and networking services. Let's look at how the different services compare, and evaluate some common use cases.

VMware implementations The point of VMware's cloud strategy is to give enterprises a consistent set of infrastructure services and management tools that work across private data centers, edge locations and multiple cloud environments. VMware's fundamental goal is to minimize the differences between implementations on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, while enabling cloud providers to differentiate based on pricing, support models, and higher-level PaaS and SaaS tools. The base infrastructure is identical across the AWS, Azure and Google cloud implementations, namely the following: vSphere VMs

vSAN storage

NSX-T virtual networking and network services

vCenter and vRealize management interface

on-demand provisioning and capacity scaling The vRealize Cloud Management interface unifies administration across all environments, so IT teams can mix and match services. For example, an organization could keep some legacy systems on premises and use VMware Cloud on AWS to access databases it migrated to Amazon Aurora and Amazon Redshift. At the same time, it could use Azure VMware Solution for lift-and-shift migrations and Google Cloud VMware Engine for applications refactored into container-based microservices.