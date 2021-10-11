On premises vs. cloud: The major similarities and differences

The cloud can feel all-powerful, with seemingly infinite scale, countless tools and services, and a virtual army of technicians and support personnel. But despite its many benefits, cloud computing isn't the ideal solution for every problem or the right fit for every organization. Industries have different requirements for everything from security to reliability. In some circumstances, it can be prohibitively expensive to move from a well-functioning on-premises system to the cloud.

There are many trade-offs to consider when comparing on-premises vs. cloud infrastructure. Not all of them apply to every organization or workload, but it is important to understand them to make the right choice, now and in the future.

What are the advantages and drawbacks of on-premises infrastructure? As an alternative to cloud computing, on-premises infrastructure has a number of potential advantages, including: Infrastructure control. When an organization owns the hardware and systems that underpin its IT infrastructure, it has total control over where those components live, how they run and who can access them.

Costs. Long-term costs for on-premises infrastructure can be lower for applications with predictable usage patterns. Once organizations buy the hardware, the only ongoing costs are power and maintenance.

Security. With on-premises infrastructure, security is under the IT team's complete control. They decide how, when and why someone can access the hardware or network. This is necessary for some organizations to meet privacy and regulatory requirements.

Efficiency. On-premises systems can present advantages in performance, such as low latency and development environments with few or no external dependencies. The feedback loop between on-premises infrastructure changes and individual employees is incredibly short. And if there's an outage, employees on site can make changes as necessary. It's not all sunshine and roses, though. There are some drawbacks that may affect your decision to choose on-premises infrastructure over the cloud, including: Reliability. A company's infrastructure is only as reliable as its maintenance. A well-trained team must be in place to ensure everything runs in tip-top shape.

Scalability. A fixed set of on-premises servers represents fixed resource capacity. When an organization needs more resources, its only option is to buy more servers. Very few companies can build an internal infrastructure to match the scope and flexibility of a cloud provider's platforms and services.

Costs. When an organization purchases more servers, and then resource demands ebb, that additional capacity is underutilized. Buying an extra server to accommodate a 5% increase in demand is not cost-effective.

Maintenance. As IT teams are responsible for their own on-premises hardware, maintenance requirements never go away.

Security. Security is a double-edged sword. An on-premises arrangement grants far more control over the physical and network infrastructure, but the burden of maintenance is high. As systems become more complex and interdependent, this increases the risk of human-introduced errors, such as misconfigurations, that could potentially introduce security threats.

Skills. On-premises infrastructure requires traditional IT skills, including hardware and software systems administration, networking, database management and security. Such a combined skillset can be difficult to find, and many of these skills are less applicable as enterprises shift workloads to the cloud and embrace DevOps methodologies.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of cloud computing? Cloud infrastructure has a number of potential compelling advantages, including: Abstraction. Cloud computing models decouple computing, storage and networking resources from the actual hardware assets. This abstracts away much of the technical systems management and expertise required of a traditional infrastructure. Cloud providers also abstract technical administration for security tasks and provide specialized cloud security tools to manage access controls, firewalls and vulnerability assessments.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of cloud computing? Cloud infrastructure has a number of potential compelling advantages, including: Abstraction. Cloud computing models decouple computing, storage and networking resources from the actual hardware assets. This abstracts away much of the technical systems management and expertise required of a traditional infrastructure. Cloud providers also abstract technical administration for security tasks and provide specialized cloud security tools to manage access controls, firewalls and vulnerability assessments.

Scalability. With cloud infrastructure, admins can dynamically add and remove capacity as needed, rather than let unused capacity go to waste.

Pay-as-you-go pricing. With cloud computing, organizations pay only for the resources they use, rather than the resources they have. If they typically use less than their compute capacity, this could significantly reduce costs.

Uptime. While no cloud provider has perfect uptime, many of them guarantee at least 99.99% uptime. Enterprises that don't optimize for the cloud typically end up overusing it -- and overpaying for it. However, the cloud isn't infallible. Consider these challenges: Lack of control over reliability. Handing over control to a cloud provider also means relinquishing control over reliability. Cloud providers boast impressive uptime, but services occasionally go down. Even brief interruptions to cloud services can cause major problems for customers -- and there isn't much they can do but wait.

Complexity. Cloud providers frequently expand their service portfolios. The more advanced a company's needs, the more complex it can be to select, implement and manage the appropriate cloud services.

Cloud providers frequently expand their service portfolios. The more advanced a company's needs, the more complex it can be to select, implement and manage the appropriate cloud services. Efficiency. Application infrastructure that isn't designed for the cloud may not perform optimally. Internet connectivity and speed, permissions management and other factors can potentially reduce application efficiency.

Application infrastructure that isn't designed for the cloud may not perform optimally. Internet connectivity and speed, permissions management and other factors can potentially reduce application efficiency. Lock-in. The more a company uses cloud-based infrastructure from a particular provider, the greater the risk of vendor lock-in. It may be difficult to migrate to a different provider's infrastructure -- or even back on premises.

The more a company uses cloud-based infrastructure from a particular provider, the greater the risk of vendor lock-in. It may be difficult to migrate to a different provider's infrastructure -- or even back on premises. Cost management. If organizations aren't careful, they might inadvertently use more cloud services than planned. Huge upticks in resource requirements can quickly break the bank.

If organizations aren't careful, they might inadvertently use more cloud services than planned. Huge upticks in resource requirements can quickly break the bank. Skills. Some traditional sys admin skills may be less applicable in the cloud, and engineers need to master other cloud skillsets, from identity and access management to understanding the nuances behind countless services on the platform.

