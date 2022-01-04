Guide to creating a cloud migration testing strategy

Moving an application to the cloud can be a unique challenge. Users don't directly interact with servers or other underlying components of on-premises IT infrastructure, but in the cloud everyone sees and works with an application. As a result, application testing is a critical part of any cloud migration.

A formalized framework can help IT teams build out a cloud migration testing strategy, and ensure that an app is working as it should in the cloud. Let's go through some of the main areas to focus on, best practices to follow and problems to anticipate and resolve.

Why is cloud migration testing important? Cloud migration testing helps IT teams ensure the app continues to perform as it should after it moves to the cloud, and also ensure a better UX. To do this, they must gauge the app's performance on both sides of the equation -- how it ran on premises, and how it works once it's in the cloud. Metrics from cloud migration tests help identify and quantify any issues -- otherwise, comparisons based on guesses drain IT staff time and resources. Key metrics include application start times and response times, performance during peak demand and off hours, and usability on various platforms (desktops, remote connections and mobile devices). Also, cloud vendors may issue updates that could cause performance issues to your app. Validate this through your testing metrics, and work with your cloud provider to find out what happened and what adjustments will correct those issues. Finally, cloud migration testing reveals where IT teams can adjust performance or UX to justify keeping that application in the cloud.

How cloud migration testing differs from traditional app testing The main difference in testing applications on premises versus apps that move to the cloud is that you have to accommodate the cloud's scalability, and additional integrations and dependencies. Some of those integrations might be difficult to identify and understand. Your cloud testing framework may differ from a framework to test something that is on premises, and some tools might be different, such as for load testing or pen testing. Keep in mind, though, that the actual end goals for testing should not change from on premises to cloud. Different goals or guides mean you're no longer testing apples to apples. Use many of the same steps and tools to provide a clear picture of your efforts to migrate your application to the cloud -- changes to the testing framework or methodologies may skew results.

Types of testing for a cloud migration The goal with cloud migration testing isn't to test every possible feature and function, but you need a solid cross section of tests and metrics to ensure your application performs as expected. Several different kinds of tests are especially important for a cloud migration: Functional validation. Confirms that the build meets requirements for component and service functionality, on both sides of the cloud migration effort. Anything missing tends to jump out quickly.

Confirms that the build meets requirements for component and service functionality, on both sides of the cloud migration effort. Anything missing tends to jump out quickly. Performance. This spans several metrics to measure how an application performs during real-world conditions: ability to handle data volumes, capacity loads, and CPU and memory usage.

This spans several metrics to measure how an application performs during real-world conditions: ability to handle data volumes, capacity loads, and CPU and memory usage. Integration. Your application likely ties into other services and apps to share data, in the cloud and on premises (and possibly both). IT teams must verify these connections still work in the cloud. This can be tricky if dependent services are in a different cloud or remain on premises. Other aspects to test: If your application has a dedicated portal or requires interface tweaks to run on mobile devices, test it on both Android and Apple platforms. That's as true for a cloud-migrated app as for one that runs on premises. Testing every possible device type may not be feasible, so work with your user base to determine the best mobile platform representation. Also, test on both cellular networks and Wi-Fi networks, because different data speeds impact the app's behavior. Do this outside of your company's Wi-Fi network -- the internal side of your network might access services differently than an external Wi-Fi network, which could cause the application to function differently or not at all. Finally, test for printability -- yes people still do print, and for some it's a critical job function. Don't underestimate this potentially challenging technical problem. Printing from a cloud-based application to a local printer encounters security and network challenges that you don't have on premises. Security considerations for cloud migration testing A proper application security audit and adjustments to end-user privileges should happen before you begin to move an application from on premises to the cloud. The last thing you want is to introduce additional changes that muddle or complicate your understanding of how an app works and its interdependencies. Your cloud migration testing should include a security validation that confirms three key factors: Who has access to the app? Start with the accounts and the features/functions that users would access. Adding more variables won't help or speed up the testing, so as a lateral move end users' access should mirror what they had with the app on premises, no more and no less.

How have you ensured least possible privilege? As your data moves between different services in the cloud, what steps will ensure least possible privilege? Cloud vendors offer services and reports to help you with this; take the time to learn and use them.

As your data moves between different services in the cloud, what steps will ensure least possible privilege? Cloud vendors offer services and reports to help you with this; take the time to learn and use them. Will security changes impact the app? Always rerun application testing after you make a security change, as these changes can potentially affect performance. For example, will data encryption at flight and at rest change application response time, or add overhead to CPU cycles? This can be a subset of full testing, but you must revalidate at a competent level that the application still works as baselined and that your security change won't take the application offline.