How to create Amazon EC2 security groups

Network security is a key element in any application deployment, cloud-based or otherwise. AWS offers many tools to control which entities can access an organization's cloud resources.

For Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) deployments, there are some foundational elements IT teams need to configure at the network layer:

A VPC is a virtual network where EC2 components are launched. Subnets . These provide a more granular grouping of components within a VPC and are linked to an Availability Zone. Subnets also configure network routing rules that regulate traffic flow externally or internally within the VPC.

These provide a more granular grouping of components within a VPC and are linked to an Availability Zone. Subnets also configure network routing rules that regulate traffic flow externally or internally within the VPC. Security groups. EC2 security groups are, essentially, a network firewall and they control incoming and outgoing traffic for EC2 instances.

In order to launch an EC2 instance, IT teams need to link it with a VPC and a subnet, and they need to assign it at least one Amazon EC2 security group. Like any other AWS resource, security groups can be created and configured through the AWS Management Console, Amazon Command Line Interface (CLI) or SDK.

Amazon EC2 security group rules There are two sets of rules for an Amazon EC2 security group: inbound and outbound. Inbound rules define the incoming traffic the security group allows. Outbound rules define the traffic permitted to leave the compute resource associated with the security group. Each inbound rule consists of three key elements: Protocol. Network protocols the rule will allow, such as TCP and User Datagram Protocol.

Network protocols the rule will allow, such as TCP and User Datagram Protocol. Port range. A specific port or a port range to allow traffic on.

A specific port or a port range to allow traffic on. Source. A specific IP, IP range or other security groups that will be allowed access. With a security group ID, any component -- such as an EC2 instance or AWS Lambda function -- that is assigned to a security group can access an EC2 instance through the specified port and protocol. This option provides greater flexibility, but it should be assigned with care to avoid opening access to too many components. Each outbound rule consists of: Protocol. Same as inbound rules.

Same as inbound rules. Port Range. Same as inbound rules.

Same as inbound rules. Destination. Similar to the inbound rules for source, except it refers to a destination the security group allows traffic to go to. Even though security groups are typically assigned to EC2 instances, there are other compute components that also require a security group, such as Amazon Relational Database Service instances, Amazon ElastiCache nodes, Amazon Redshift nodes and Amazon DocumentDB instances. IT teams can opt to link Lambda functions to a VPC, in which case they need to be assigned a security group. Configure security groups in the most restrictive way possible and avoid situations where there a wide range of ports or IP ranges have access. There are Amazon cloud offerings, such as Amazon GuardDuty or AWS Trusted Advisor, which detect potential weaknesses and malicious traffic due to security group misconfigurations. Use these services to monitor Amazon EC2 security groups in an effective way to keep network security intact.