How to create an AWS Lambda function

AWS Lambda significantly accelerates and simplifies how teams develop and maintain software. AWS Lambda eliminates the need for users to manage any servers. They can automate operational procedures, as well as complex application components. This is known as serverless infrastructure.

AWS Lambda's main resources are Lambda functions, which contain a granular piece of code that performs a specific task. To deploy a Lambda function, users upload source code and configure parameters, such as the following:

triggers

versions

aliases

memory

permissions

Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

concurrency

destinations

database proxies

Elastic File System

error handling

In this tip, we walk through how to launch Lambda functions via the AWS console and how to use AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM).

How to launch Lambda functions from the AWS console There are many ways to launch Lambda functions. The simplest uses AWS Management Console. Developers specify the source code using the integrated development environment in the UI. From here, configure other settings, such as Identity and Access Management (IAM) permissions or environment variables. Step 1 An easy way to create an AWS Lambda function is through the Create function button on the Lambda console. The console method suits early stages of development, rather than applications in production. Figure 1. To create an AWS Lambda function, click the create function button. Step 2 After clicking the Create function button, the next screen shows several options for the function's code. Familiarize yourself with all these options to work with Lambda functions: Author from scratch. Create your own code from a Hello World example.

Create your own code from a Hello World example. Use a blueprint. AWS' code blueprints include built-in AWS integrations with other services and common uses. These blueprints can save a significant amount of time when developing Lambda functions.

AWS' code blueprints include built-in AWS integrations with other services and common uses. These blueprints can save a significant amount of time when developing Lambda functions. Container image. Container images stored in Amazon Elastic Container Registry are also useful to launch new Lambda functions.

Container images stored in Amazon Elastic Container Registry are also useful to launch new Lambda functions. Browse serverless app repository. In AWS Serverless Application Repository, users can find various helpful products. For this example, select Author from scratch to create the function. Figure 2. Choose an option to create your function. Step 3 Let's proceed with a Lambda function built from scratch. The basic configuration fields include function name, runtime and permissions. Supported runtimes include programming languages such as Node.js, Go, Python, Ruby, Java, C# and .NET. Lambda also supports custom runtimes, which a developer can implement in any language that can be compiled in the Amazon Linux OS. Be aware that AWS adds new runtimes and versions to this list on an ongoing basis. IAM roles grant permissions to Lambda functions. The default option is limited to writing data to Amazon CloudWatch logs. If a Lambda function requires permissions to call other AWS APIs, you'll need to grant enough IAM permissions for other AWS services. Figure 3. Choose function name, runtime and permissions. The Advanced settings section displays configurations such as code signing and VPC. Code signing adds an extra layer of security to the Lambda code. This ensures that that code hasn't been altered since a given point in time. One example is Amazon Relational Database Service instances with public access disabled. VPC configurations enable serverless developers to deploy Lambda functions in a VPC with access to private resources. Another example is Amazon ElastiCache clusters only accessible through a VPC and DynamoDB tables with VPC endpoints enabled. Figure 4. Users can opt to choose a code signing configuration and a VPC. Once you create the Lambda function, add any other settings in the console. Options include triggers, environment variables and destinations as seen in Figure 5. Figure 5. Choose other settings in AWS Management Console.