6 cloud governance framework principles and challenges

Cloud computing delivers faster, more agile responses to changing business demands than previous ways used to deliver IT services. Along with these and other numerous benefits, the cloud also introduces a significant risk: the loss of control. This can lead to cost overruns, inefficient use of cloud resources, security breaches, data leaks and failure to meet compliance obligations.

Good governance practices mitigate those risks. A cloud governance framework defines how to control key management points in cloud operations. It also helps set boundaries across potentially competing interests in an organization.

What is cloud governance, and why is it important? Cloud governance is a set of practices that help ensure users operate in the cloud in ways that they want, that the operations are efficient, and that the user can monitor and correct operations as needed. A cloud governance framework is not a new set of concepts or practices, but simply the application of existing governance practices to cloud operations.

1. Security and compliance management Cloud governance includes the same security topics found in any enterprise security effort: risk assessment, identity and access management, data encryption and key management, application security, contingency planning, and many other areas. From a governance perspective, the objectives of information security practices are shaped by a combination of business objectives and regulations. As you formulate information security practices, understand that you'll need to choose tradeoffs between business expediency and security risks. For example, you can attempt to eliminate all moderate and severe vulnerabilities in your applications, but you'll have to shift IT resources from developing new features to remediating code vulnerabilities. Balance product development and other business considerations with the government and security regulations that apply to your business. A governance model should build on existing governance policies and frameworks, including cybersecurity, privacy and risk management. For example, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity resources point to frameworks for those three. Also, take advantage of your public cloud provider's specialized security services to mitigate the risk of data leaks, denial-of-service attacks and other common threats.

2. Financial management An unwelcome rite of passage in enterprise IT is to survive the first explosively high cloud computing bill. Cloud service providers and advocates rightly argue that cloud services make more financial sense than buying and managing your own infrastructure. That's true, only if you effectively control your cloud costs with diligent policies and reporting. Financial management policies provide a framework to make business decisions about cloud resources. For example, an organization uses managed services as much as possible to reduce the cost of operational overhead. Another business defines a checklist of cost management steps to follow before deploying a new service to a public cloud. Budgets are well understood, but it can be difficult to estimate costs because the detailed information you need is often distributed across multiple services. For example, a billing summary may have subtotals for object storage, but details about the contents stored in those systems are found only in the storage service itself. To calculate the total cost, a business might need to search across regions, accounts and various cloud services. Develop a plan to gather information to create and track budgets. Most cloud vendors provide cost reporting tools . If those do not meet your needs, look to third-party services to fill that gap. Set up realistic policies around cost alerts. If your cloud environment exceeds 50% of its budget just a few days into the month, an alert gives you time to adjust your infrastructure and service use. Many alerts reflect real-time use and spending, but others may arrive after you've breached a spending threshold, so create budget and policies that give you extra flexibility.

3. Operations management The focus of operations management is to control how cloud resources deliver services. Consider the following action items: define rules and processes that control how to create new applications or workloads that run in the cloud;

set service-level agreements (SLAs) to allocate resources;

deploy application code to various environments, particularly production environments; and

monitor the state of services to ensure SLAs are met. Perhaps a developer or product manager will ask, "How can we deliver this new application to our customers?" The answer should be found in a well-defined operations policy, and should include the following: how to coordinate with the operations team;

how to specify identity and access management requirements;

how to estimate compute, storage and network requirements; and

how to meet monitoring and logging requirements. Moreover, a clear, well-defined operations management practice is one of the best ways to prevent shadow IT operations from creeping into your cloud environment. Good cost monitoring and performance monitoring can also help identify when cloud resources are deployed outside of normal operating procedures.

4. Data management As the ability to collect, store and analyze data expands, so does the difficulty to effectively manage that data. Your governance strategy and practices should include clear guidance to manage the full lifecycle of data in your organization. Begin with a data-classification scheme. Not all data is equally valuable or needs comparable levels of security. Sensitive and confidential data warrant more security controls than public information. The best practice for data in the cloud is to encrypt all data in transit and at rest -- consider this your default behavior. Other controls, such as who can access or update particular data types, will vary according to the data classification and functional requirements around how the data is used. Governance policies help data owners, product managers and application developers understand how to protect data based on its classification. This includes guidance on how to manage the lifecycle of data, such as how long to store data and when to move data from high-performance (and high-cost) storage systems to lower-cost archival systems. Manual data lifecycle management does not scale well, and it is prone to errors. Take advantage of cloud providers' data management tools to automatically migrate data to different storage systems or delete data that is no longer useful.

5. Performance management Performance management in cloud computing focuses on monitoring applications and infrastructure resources to ensure you deliver expected levels of IT services and efficient usage of cloud infrastructure. Application performance metrics vary depending on the application. Some common ones include: latency to retrieve data, load webpages or call an API function;

number of database transactions per time period; and

number of connected users. Additionally, create alerts that notify application managers and support teams when a service does not function as expected. Infrastructure monitoring is particularly important to control cloud cost. A key advantage of the cloud is the ability to scale and adjust resources to a workload's level -- at any point in time, you should have enough compute and storage resources to handle the existing workload and also avoid excessive unutilized resources. Monitoring tools and the cloud provider's autoscaling features can help you allocate cloud resources dynamically and efficiently.

6. Asset and configuration management A big challenge for organizations is to maintain a dynamic array of cloud infrastructure resources within the bounds of what they expect to deploy. Developers and cloud engineers might manually deploy a VM for an ad hoc need and forget to shut it down -- that's not a big concern. However, teams should rely on controlled processes to deploy large clusters or use high-cost cloud services. One way to manage infrastructure is to use infrastructure as code (IaC). Rather than have cloud engineers start and stop resources, IaC specifies what to run or deploy in your environment to support the application. The IaC application can then monitor the state of the infrastructure, which is distinct from the state of configuration. If it varies from the desired state, such as if some VMs fail, it can bring your infrastructure back to the desired state automatically. Configuration management also helps an organization control the use and storage of secrets, such as credentials and encryption keys. Use centralized repositories to store secrets, rather than insecure practices such as login credentials in scripts or programs, which may be visible to anyone with access to the script.

Cloud governance models and standards Several governance models and standards are relevant to cloud computing standards, although none are specific to the cloud. Governance models and standards are less about specific technologies and more about people and processes. COBIT is a governance standard created by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association to help businesses and other organizations manage IT operations. The model includes a framework of processes and practices, process descriptions, control objectives, management guidelines, and maturity models. COBIT is a generic governance approach that works well with other standards, such as ITIL.

is a governance standard created by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association to help businesses and other organizations manage IT operations. The model includes a framework of processes and practices, process descriptions, control objectives, management guidelines, and maturity models. COBIT is a generic governance approach that works well with other standards, such as ITIL. ITIL is a framework with detailed process descriptions to help businesses standardize how they select, deliver and maintain IT services, and strategically plan for new technology initiatives.

is a framework with detailed process descriptions to help businesses standardize how they select, deliver and maintain IT services, and strategically plan for new technology initiatives. ISO/IEC 38500 is an international standard for corporate IT governance that covers processes, communications and decision-making. The standard addresses how to define responsibilities; support IT operations, technology and related acquisitions; monitor performance; and conform with policies. It also helps businesses understand how users interact with applications and systems, and avoid creating incentives for users to bypass policies and procedures.