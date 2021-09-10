How to use Google Cloud Operations suite

Google Cloud Operations suite updates the cloud provider's Stackdriver tool with new features and upgrades, while retaining the core functions of monitoring and log analysis for cloud instances.

Google acquired Stackdriver in 2014. Then, Stackdriver became Google Cloud Operations suite in 2020. It provides two services -- Cloud Monitoring and Cloud Logging -- and their corresponding agents.

The Google Cloud Operations suite provides an in-depth view of system metrics and application logs. Cloud Monitoring gleans system-level metrics such as CPU, memory and disk space, while Cloud Logging captures log data from applications such as the web server Nginx, displayed within the console.

Learn what the two services of Cloud Operations accomplish, then understand how they work by following along with the tutorial. It covers setup as well as how to make queries and create dashboards.

Cloud Monitoring The Cloud Monitoring service in Google Cloud Operations collects system metrics and log data points, aggregates them and visualizes the information on a dashboard. It also has alert features, so cloud admins can respond to issues rapidly. Monitoring system health is a critical part of maintaining service-level agreements for cloud deployments.

Cloud Logging Capturing application logs in a centralized location eases log management and provides a view of the application's condition. On a single VM, log monitoring is a trivial task, easily accomplished by connecting to the machine and inspecting application or system logs. However, in a distributed environment, or a deployment of numerous VMs working together, log monitoring becomes daunting. Operations Suite aggregates all of these logs into a single location using an agent. Cloud Logging enables a cloud admin to track down systems where an issue is occurring, even across numerous VMs. Log data can be filtered by using a query language. Admins can fine-tune filters to separate noise from actual issues that require action.