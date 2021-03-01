Modernize and migrate mainframe apps to the cloud

The cloud has become the de facto choice for extending and modernizing applications, but there are some situations where the transition isn't straightforward, such as migrating applications from a mainframe environment.

These types of applications are typically hosted on large multi-user, multitasking computer complexes that evolved from the days of the centralized data center. In certain situations, mainframe users are unable to migrate, due to limitations such as formats and OSes that do not work in a cloud environment.

Below, we will walk through the options to modernize and migrate a mainframe-based application to the cloud.

Mainframe migration options To assess your organization's mainframe migrations options, see if the application source code is available, or if there is only object code. IT teams can rewrite and modernize applications with accessible source code; object code cannot be modified, since it's the result of source code that's gone through a compiler or other translator. When source code is not available, the application will either have to run as-is or be replaced entirely. If a mainframe application is only available in binary form for the mainframe, and if the binary is designed to run on an OS that cannot be hosted in the cloud -- generally, anything other than Windows, UNIX or Linux -- then consider it non-portable. If this is the case, you have three options: Find an alternate version. See if there is another version of the application design that will run on something other than a mainframe. This option is the simplest approach and optimal in terms of cost. However, you'll need to ensure the alternate version is truly cloud-optimized, and not just a monolithic application hosted in the cloud, which will negatively impact costs. Use a "mainframe as a service" option. There are companies, such as Cornerstone -- which is owned by Google Cloud -- that provide third-party hosting for these types of applications. This option is best when there are a few problematic mainframe applications that aren't suitable for other options. Most enterprises treat this as a transitional approach until these applications are optimized for cloud. Replace the app. If the other techniques do not work, identify another application you can replace the mainframe application with -- based on a combination of suitable features and ease of converting historical data. A commercial software product, or a SaaS cloud offering, is often suitable, and it may even have better features and lower costs, but it depends on the type of app. If the mainframe application runs on an OS and computer platform that's supported in the cloud, such as x86, then you can run a test with suitable cloud providers to ensure that the application will run on their platforms. However, this app will most likely be monolithic, which means it has limited scalability and reusability. A monolithic application is typically inefficient in cloud, as it cannot take advantage of the cloud's benefits. If its performance and cost characteristics in the cloud are not satisfactory, or if you can't find a cloud platform to run it on, then consider it a mainframe-only binary and choose from the three options above.