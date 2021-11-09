PaaS showdown: AWS Elastic Beanstalk vs. Google App Engine

With PaaS, cloud developers can free themselves from the burden of needing to provision, configure and manage infrastructure. Instead, they can focus on application code.

Organizations increasingly see the appeal in this approach, with Gartner's latest estimates indicating that PaaS amounts to a $60 billion business. The analyst firm projects 2021 global PaaS spending to jump nearly 30% over the previous year. This will account for about 42% of total IaaS-PaaS revenue.

With compiled container images support, almost any application that can be deployed on IaaS can run in a serverless PaaS framework. AWS Elastic Beanstalk and Google Cloud App Engine are two such offerings.

This AWS Elastic Beanstalk vs. Google Cloud App Engine comparison looks at key features and typical use cases.

Overview and benefits The AWS Elastic Beanstalk platform is used to deploy applications. It is designed for web applications. Initially, Elastic Beanstalk used Apache Tomcat as the J2EE runtime environment. Google App Engine is a similar framework for web applications. It supports several web technologies along with persistent storage. It does this via a network file system and NoSQL database. Both products have expanded their supported languages and runtime environments, which increased the benefits of using PaaS products. Even so, they remain targeted to dynamic web applications, mobile and packaged API back ends. PaaS offering benefits For developers and IT operations teams, the primary benefit of using a cloud service like Elastic Beanstalk or App Engine is the elimination of overhead for infrastructure configuration, deployment, scaling, security or management. Other advantages include: automatic load balancing, traffic splitting and routing;

traffic splitting to simplify hosting many versions of an application;

shifting users from canary to beta to production versions as needed;

integration with cloud logging, monitoring and other diagnostic tools;

automatic application version control;

automatic updates of the runtime environments; and

pre-certified compliance with many regulatory standards.

Comparing features Elastic Beanstalk and App Engine have so much in common that feature or implementation differences will rarely be a deciding factor in choosing which to use. Instead, developers will be influenced by other factors such as their existing cloud relationship and expertise, as well as cost. The following table compares the two products across a range of key features. Compare AWS and Google Cloud PaaS offerings.