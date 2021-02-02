What you need to know to manage multiple AWS accounts

Many organizations -- begrudgingly -- have to manage multiple cloud accounts within AWS, whether it's the result of acquisitions or because multiple departments sign up separately. However, managing multiple cloud accounts is actually beneficial and a growing number of users recommend this type of segmentation.

Regardless of the reason your organization has multiple AWS accounts, this setup can provide easily provable isolation for security, and simpler billing and cost savings. It also helps enforce software development and infrastructure-as-code best practices.

However, without the proper tools and processes, multiple cloud accounts can also add complexities. Decide which native service is right for you and review some best practices involved in managing multiple AWS accounts.

AWS Organizations vs. Control Tower for multi-account management There are a few different ways to manage multiple AWS accounts under one main account where all the billing is centralized, and you can see all the sub-account usage and cost. AWS Organizations is the original service Amazon created for this, while AWS Control Tower is a more recent offering. Examine AWS Organizations vs. Control Tower for multi-account management to determine the best fit for your enterprise. AWS Organizations. While it is not feature-rich, AWS Organizations is reliable and simple to use. You can see all your sub-accounts and create new accounts -- but you cannot delete them directly from the service. It is also often used alongside AWS Single Sign-On (SSO), which provides access to multiple accounts. By integrating AWS SSO with AWS Organizations, you don't have to juggle multiple sets of credentials. If you use AWS Organizations, make the primary account email for each account one that shares a common root, so you have centralized control. For example, if you use an email service like Gmail that ignores everything after a plus symbol in an email address, you can use the same primary email address for every account. So, if you put your main account under "[email protected]," then you might put your staging environment account as "[email protected]" This makes it easier for you to access and delete accounts later. If, instead, you use various different email addresses that you don't control when you set up these accounts, it will be difficult to contain costs and manage the sub-accounts. AWS Organizations is a better option if you: already have a number of different accounts;

don't anticipate making more than 50 or so accounts;

only do software development with infrastructure as code; or

trust AWS account holders and don't want to do a lot of policing. AWS Control Tower. Unlike AWS Organizations, Control Tower can initialize new AWS accounts with preset infrastructure. Admins can use this feature to monitor sub-accounts more closely, applying a level of policy management and summary information. The downside to Control Tower is that it doesn't have a lot of flexibility after accounts are provisioned. It assumes that the access and sign-on practices put in place when you initially set it up won't change. However, this approach doesn't line up with how AWS SSO works. It also doesn't comport with the strategies of most enterprises, which regularly tweak how they think about permissions, especially within AWS. If you want to use Control Tower, but don't want to use AWS SSO, you can opt for Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) instead. To do this, use AWS SSO to get into a new account and configure ADFS. Then, disable the SSO user's access through an AWS service control policy. AWS Control Tower is a good fit if you: plan to impose a lot of restrictions on every sub-account;

don't need to do a lot of differentiated or complicated provisioning in different accounts; and

you're willing to submit to the Control Tower view of AWS SSO. Software development and automation benefits Multiple accounts help organizations run a more effective software development lifecycle and promotes greater automation in those environments. When every developer has their own account, other developers can't block them. This can save thousands of dollars per hour of developer salary that would otherwise be wasted waiting while an environment is fixed. This works best in serverless architectures where resources are primarily pay-per-use, but it can also work with cheaper resources in other architectures. Additionally, if you put every developer and every environment in its own account, you'll be forced to implement infrastructure as code to bring new developers and environments up quickly -- and to keep everyone in sync with the same setup. It's possible to keep infrastructure deployment manual if you only have a small number of development, staging and production environments. But it's impossible to have manual processes if you support tens or hundreds of developers, each in their own account. Properly setup infrastructure as code creates consistent, uniform configurations for each developer and environment, which significantly improves developer productivity.